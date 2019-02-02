Home

Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Roman Catholic Church
10555 - 50A Street NW
Edmonton, BC
CHAPPELLE, Violet Edith (nee Mess): October 6, 1929 - January 26, 2019. Our beloved Violet Chappelle passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of January 26, 2019 in Edmonton, AB. Violet is survived by her loving sister, Harriet Wellman (nee Mess); nieces, Leslie Larsen (Wellman) and Judy Wellman; nephews, Robert Hackney and Campbell Hackney; niece, Shera Stiles (Hackney); nephews, Reg Mess and Kelly Mess; as well as many relatives in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and the United States. Violet cherished being both Grandmother and Godmother to many. Violet was loved by all she met and she created many lifetime friends, who Violet always referred to as her angels. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl Chappelle in 1989; longtime companion, Bruce Nesbitt in 2012; parents, Harry and Edith Mess; sister, Dorothy Hackney (nee Mess); brother, Harrison (Sonny) Mess; and nephew, Rodney Mess. Funeral Service Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Resurrection Roman Catholic Church, 10555 - 50A Street NW, Edmonton. In lieu of flowers and in recognition of Violet's love of animals, donations to the Edmonton SPCA would be appreciated. Photos, memories and condolences may be shared through www.parkmemorial.com. Park Memorial Edmonton, 780-426-0050. Family Owned Funeral Home, Crematorium, Reception Centre
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 2, 2019
