Ehman, Wally: June 18, 1930 - June 25, 2019. It is with loving and heavy hearts Trudy, Shelley and Lana announce the passing of our dear husband and dad, Wally Ehman on June 25/19. Wally was an entrepreneur and gave his unfailing dedication to everything he accomplished during his career. He loved all sports and together we were an active family. We cherish the memory of always having a boat and enjoyed waterskiing and evening picnics out on the lake. Wally's passion was baseball and he was still playing in a mixed league up to 7 years ago! He sang with a Barbershop Chorus for many years and on our family road trips, in his fancy cars, we all sang along with him. He was quite the jokester and those who knew him loved his sense of humour and contagious laugh. Wally is also survived by his sister, Connie Spielman, lots of extended family and is predeceased by his brother, Barry Ehman in May. Per his wishes there will be no service. Our sincere thank you goes to his long time GP, Dr. Alex Canning and to the caring staff and volunteers at The Kelowna Hospice House. "Never allow the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game!" Babe Ruth Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on June 29, 2019