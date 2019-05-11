|
|
FOSS, Wilfred Kenneth: Wilf passed away on Sunday, November 25, 2018 at the age of 81. He is survived by his loving wife Sharon, daughter Louise Swan, stepdaughter Erin Ferris, son Bruce Foss, granddaughter Hannah Swan, sister Sharlene Olafson and brother Arnold Foss. He is predeceased by his parents Bud and Iva Foss. Wilf's friendly and generous spirit will be sorely missed by his loving family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Springfield Funeral Home, 2020 Springfield Rd, Kelowna, BC. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 11, 2019