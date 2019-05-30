Home

More Obituaries for Wilhelm BENDIG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilhelm BENDIG

Wilhelm BENDIG Obituary
BENDIG, Wilhelm: Dec. 2, 1924 - May 25, 2019 Wilhelm (Bill) Bendig passed away peacefully May 25, 2019 into the presence of his Lord and Saviour. He was predeceased by his loving wife Meta in 2005. He is survived by his son Gunter, grandchildren Bryan and Derek and great-grandchildren Avery and Brody. Bill moved to Penticton in 1952 and worked as a carpenter until retirement. He loved to hunt and fish and always had a beautiful well kept yard and garden. Bill was always ready for a game of crib. He loved that game. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Funeral service will be held at Concordia Lutheran Church, 2800 South Main St., Penticton, BC on Friday, May 31st, 2019 at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 30, 2019
