Crawford, William "Bill": January 20, 1933 - May 06, 2019. We are sad to announce the passing of Bill Crawford in Kelowna on May 6, at the age of 86. He leaves to mourn his beloved wife of 64 years, Arlene; two sons, Bill (Marie Sonnenberg) and Bob (Robyn); three grandchildren: Vanessa Douville (Rémi) of Edmonton, Dani (Mike) of Edmonton, and Alec; seven great-grandsons of Edmonton: Skye, Jax, Ryan, Owen, Jace, Liam and Luke; brother Don (Doreen) of London ON, and numerous extended relatives and friends. Bill was a proud 36 year veteran of the Canadian National Railway, which took him and his family across the country. He and Arlene first met when they were 8 and 5 years old sailing ships in a mud puddle and reconnected in high school in Toronto. They raised their sons and many Old English Sheepdogs in Toronto, Montreal, Coquitlam, Prince George and Edmonton, prior to retiring in Kelowna. Bill was an easy-going guy who loved his family, sports and walking his dogs, including his latest best friend, Jake the Bichon. He instilled his passion for sports in his sons, teaching them how to play baseball, hockey, football, basketball and golf. Bill frequently attended Prospera Place to watch his beloved Rockets, switching things up in the summer to watch the Kelowna Falcons. His collection of golf balls and baseballs remains unparalleled. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, you may choose to donate to the or SPCA. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 17, 2019