Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William SUTHERLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Fredrick SUTHERLAND

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Fredrick SUTHERLAND Obituary
SUTHERLAND, William Fredrick: Passed away following a battle with Cancer, at Penticton Hospital February 3, 2019 at the age of 79. He is survived by his loving family, wife Susan; son Mark Sutherland (Diane); daughter Lisa Shegelski (Brad Richardson); grandchildren Amanda, Julia, Lisa Sutherland and Bryce Shegelski as well as sister Sharon Sutherland. No service by request. Special thanks to the nurses and doctors at Penticton Hospital. Donations can be made to the BC Cancer Foundation. Condolences can be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.