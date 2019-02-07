|
SUTHERLAND, William Fredrick: Passed away following a battle with Cancer, at Penticton Hospital February 3, 2019 at the age of 79. He is survived by his loving family, wife Susan; son Mark Sutherland (Diane); daughter Lisa Shegelski (Brad Richardson); grandchildren Amanda, Julia, Lisa Sutherland and Bryce Shegelski as well as sister Sharon Sutherland. No service by request. Special thanks to the nurses and doctors at Penticton Hospital. Donations can be made to the BC Cancer Foundation. Condolences can be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 7, 2019