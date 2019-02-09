Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann L. Behringer. View Sign

FRIENDSHIP - Ann L. Behringer, of Fort Myers, Fla. and of Emmaus, Pa., and a former resident of Friendship, died Tuesday (Feb. 5, 2019) at her condominium.



She was born June 22, 1938, in Cuba, a daughter of the late Thomas E. and Winnifred Hand Talbett. For 45 years she was married to Norbert W. Behringer, who predeceased her in 2005.



At the time of her passing, her brother and sister-in-law, along with her significant other, Michael J. McCarthy of Friendship, were by her side. Ann and Michael McCarthy reconnected in Friendship approximately 10 years ago and have been close companions since.



A graduate of Friendship High School and Nursing School at Deaconess Hospital in Buffalo, Class of 1959, Ann was a registered nurse and an inspector of client homes for the intellectually disabled for the state of Pennsylvania when she retired after more than 25 years of service.



She loved to travel throughout the world and for more than 20 years was the driving force for gathering her children and grandchildren on the beaches of the Outer Banks, N.C., for vacation.



She enjoyed playing games with her family and taught her children and grandchildren how to play many different types of card games. She enjoyed playing cards with her many friends in Florida and the family is grateful for their support during the last months of her life. Ann was also always present to watch her grandchildren during many sporting and scholastic events.



Surviving, in addition to her significant other, are her children, Norbert J. (Deborah) Behringer of Mohnton, Pa., Lisa B. (Todd) Griesemer of Emmaus, and Scott T. (Jill) Behringer of Westport Island, Maine; eight grandchildren, Ehnan, Wyatt and Asa Behringer, Carlena and Heidi Griesemer, Jessica, Alexander and Sarah "Tally" Behringer; two brothers, Thomas (Marlee) E. Talbett of Friendship and William P. Talbett of Wellsville; and several nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 5 Milton St., Belmont. A celebratory memorial gathering will follow the service. Please contact Lisa Griesemer at (610) 698-9156 via text or phone if you plan to attend.



Memorials if desired may be made to Special Olympics of Pennsylvania at



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.



Online condolences may be made at: FRIENDSHIP - Ann L. Behringer, of Fort Myers, Fla. and of Emmaus, Pa., and a former resident of Friendship, died Tuesday (Feb. 5, 2019) at her condominium.She was born June 22, 1938, in Cuba, a daughter of the late Thomas E. and Winnifred Hand Talbett. For 45 years she was married to Norbert W. Behringer, who predeceased her in 2005.At the time of her passing, her brother and sister-in-law, along with her significant other, Michael J. McCarthy of Friendship, were by her side. Ann and Michael McCarthy reconnected in Friendship approximately 10 years ago and have been close companions since.A graduate of Friendship High School and Nursing School at Deaconess Hospital in Buffalo, Class of 1959, Ann was a registered nurse and an inspector of client homes for the intellectually disabled for the state of Pennsylvania when she retired after more than 25 years of service.She loved to travel throughout the world and for more than 20 years was the driving force for gathering her children and grandchildren on the beaches of the Outer Banks, N.C., for vacation.She enjoyed playing games with her family and taught her children and grandchildren how to play many different types of card games. She enjoyed playing cards with her many friends in Florida and the family is grateful for their support during the last months of her life. Ann was also always present to watch her grandchildren during many sporting and scholastic events.Surviving, in addition to her significant other, are her children, Norbert J. (Deborah) Behringer of Mohnton, Pa., Lisa B. (Todd) Griesemer of Emmaus, and Scott T. (Jill) Behringer of Westport Island, Maine; eight grandchildren, Ehnan, Wyatt and Asa Behringer, Carlena and Heidi Griesemer, Jessica, Alexander and Sarah "Tally" Behringer; two brothers, Thomas (Marlee) E. Talbett of Friendship and William P. Talbett of Wellsville; and several nieces and nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 5 Milton St., Belmont. A celebratory memorial gathering will follow the service. Please contact Lisa Griesemer at (610) 698-9156 via text or phone if you plan to attend.Memorials if desired may be made to Special Olympics of Pennsylvania at specialolympicspa.org. Please send cards to Lisa Griesemer, 230 North 7th St., Emmaus PA 18049.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.Online condolences may be made at: www.koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Kopler-Williams Funeral Home

21 N Genesee St

Fillmore , NY 14735

(585) 567-2206 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close