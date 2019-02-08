SMETHPORT, Pa. - Charmian A. Graham, 84, of Smethport, passed away Monday (Feb. 4, 2019) at Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charmian A. Graham.
She was born Oct. 2, 1934, in Santa Maria, Calif., a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Turner. On March 24, 1959, in Port Allegany, she married Bradley Graham, who died in Sept. 2002.
Mrs. Graham worked for Olean Tile Company and at Smethport Specialties over the years. She last worked at Lakeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Smethport, in the activities department.
She was a member and volunteer at the Smethport Senior Center; was a lifetime member of the Smethport Fire Dept.; and a member of the Eldred Grange.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews that were like children to her.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 9, 2019) in the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport, with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor of the Hilltop Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Annin Creek Cemetery, Turtlepoint.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701.
Online condolences may be made at hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
2 Bank Street
Smethport, PA 16749
(814) 887-5565
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 8, 2019