MCKINNEY, Texas - David Alan Husted Sr., 83, of McKinney, Texas, passed away peacefully Jan. 27, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family.



He was born Oct. 3, 1935, to Walter Husted and Cecelia Fields Husted in Olean, N.Y. David married Theresa Zatycki, in Hagerstown, Md., in 1961.



David was a graduate of Olean High School in Olean.



He served his country proudly in the United States Army, stationed in Fort Eustis, Va.



He started working for the Pennsylvania Railroad in 1955, and retired in 1997, after 42 years of service.



After retiring, David enjoyed time with his family, including his two cats, Huey and Daisy; fishing; gardening; and especially working crossword puzzles.



David is survived by his wife of 57 years, Theresa Husted of McKinney; children, Deborah Jones of Waco, Lisa Husted of Spring, Linda Zarilla of Spring, David Husted Jr. of Spring and Jeffrey Husted of Olean; grandchildren, Kathryn Husted and Hannah Husted, both of Gunter; sister, Karen (Bruce) Phillips of East Amherst, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Cecelia; brothers, Edward Husted and Bernard Husted.



Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 7, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home, 1303 E. State St., with his funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date in Chestnut Hill Cemetery.



1303 E State St

Olean , NY 14760

