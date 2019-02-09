Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth I. "Betty" Slingerland. View Sign

WELLSVILLE - Elizabeth I. "Betty" Slingerland, 87, of Wellsville, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 6, 2019) in her home, surrounded by her family.



Born Nov. 7, 1931, in Duke Center, Pa., she was the daughter of George W. and Agnes Nelson Freeman. On Oct. 14, 1950, in Kane, Pa., she married Lyle R. Slingerland, who survives.



A 1949 graduate of Kane High School, she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.



Betty and her husband resided in Wellsville since 1966.



Surviving besides her husband, Lyle, are two daughters, Rebecca (Gary) Messing of State College, Pa. and Kristine Slingerland of Wellsville; a son-in-law, Thomas Slavin Sr. of Wellsville; five grandchildren, Andrea (Gregory) Gettman of St. Louis, Mo., Joshua (Nicole) Messing of State College, Michele (Lloyd) Campbell of Wellsville, Thomas (Elice) Slavin Jr. of Wellsville and Theresa (Dustin) George of Perry; nine great-grandchildren, Jason, Nicole, Daniel, Madison, Taylor, Loren, Hannah, Liam and Grayson, with a 10th soon to arrive; three great-great-grandchildren, Hunter, Xavier and Layne; a sister, Deanne Sierka of Colorado Springs, Colo.; nieces and nephews; and caregivers, Cathy Valley, Angela Rhodes and Kim Crowner.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Marilyn E. Slavin on Aug. 22, 2009; three sisters, Marjorie Jones, Pauline Griswold and Virginia DiFrancesco; and a brother, George Swanson.



Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 10, 2019) at Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, with funeral services following at 3 p.m. The Rev. Gregory DeSalvatore will officiate. Burial will be in Bridgeview Cemetery, Mt. Jewett, Pa.



Memorials may be made to a .



