LITTLE GENESEE - Gary C. Briggs, 70, of 458 Sanford Hollow Road, passed away on Thursday (Jan. 31, 2019) in Bath Veterans Administration Hospital, following a lengthy illness.
Born Jan. 27, 1949, in Wellsville, he was the son of Charles and Mildred Jones Briggs. Gary was raised by Earl and Opal Jones of Little Genesee.
He was a graduate of Bolivar Central School, Class of 1968. Gary was an outstanding track athlete.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in the Vietnam War. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Gary was a deliveryman for Faulkner's Fruit Market in Ceres, delivered the Olean Times Herald and worked at the Coliseum Skating Rink.
He was a life member of the Bolivar Fire Dept. and the Allegany Co. Fire Police Assoc.
Surviving are a daughter; four sisters, Pam Cooper of Eldred Pa., Arlene Wildman of Hornell, Diane Ayers of York S.C. and Priscilla Brown of Shinglehouse, Pa.; a brother, Cecil (Sandra Stebbins) Briggs of Wellsville.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 6, 2019) at the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar. Pastor Kevin Palmitier, of the Followers of the Way Church, Friendship, will officiate. Burial will be in Bath National Cemetery.
Schaffner Funeral Home Inc
554 S Main St
Bolivar, NY 14715
(585) 928-2840
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 4, 2019