BRADFORD, Pa. - Gayle E. Bauer, 68, of 500 South Ave., Bradford, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 6, 2019) at The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center.



Born May 9, 1950, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late James and Marguerite "Kit" Taylor Bauer.



She was a 1968 graduate of Bradford High School.



Gayle's career started in 1972 at Crosby Dairy Products. Over her 47 years of employment, she advanced to an ownership position at Crosby Dairy Products. She was also a self-employed realtor.



Active in her community, Gayle served as Bradford Township supervisor for two terms, a position she held at the time of her death. She served on the board of directors of the SPCA for 25 years. She was a member and served on the board of directors of the public library; the Penn-Brad Oil Museum; the Landmark Society; and was a member of the executive board of the McKean County Republican Party.



Surviving are three nieces, Kimberly (James) Durrance of Gainesville, Fla., Amber (Richard) Belon of Martins Creek and Kathryn (Clifford) Richmond of Gainesville; two nephews, Frank (Michele) Kenlon of Fort Myers Fla. and James Kenlon of Gainesville; and grand-nieces and nephews, Ian, Evan, Austin Richmond, James, Ben and Meghan Durrance, Philip Kenlon and Katie Sobol; and her longtime companion, Tom Hardy.



She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Donna M. Kenlon; a brother-in-law, William A. Kenlon; and a nephew, Thomas Alan Kenlon.



Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday (Feb. 8, 2019) in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., where a prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 9, 2019) followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, with Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor as celebrant. Committal services and burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.



Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the Bradford Area Public Library, 67 W. Washington St., Bradford, PA 16701, the Landmark Society, or the .



Arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.



