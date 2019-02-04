Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WELLSVILLE - James E. Meehan, 75, passed away Saturday (Feb. 2, 2019) at Jones Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family.



He was born Aug. 2, 1943, in DuBois, Pa., the son of the late Charles and Maxine Leitzell Meehan. On July 20, 1968, at Sacred Heart Church, in Genesee, Pa., he married Betty L. Cimpritz, who survives.



Jim was raised in Wellsville and was a 1961 graduate of Wellsville High School. He attended the Erie County Technical Institute from 1963 to 1965, and Alfred State College from 1968 to 1971.



He was a veteran of the U. S.



He began his career at Turbodyne Corporation, in Wellsville, in 1967 as a detail draftsman, and retired as a senior designer in 2005, after 37 years of service.



He was a 49-year member of the McEwen Hose Company/Wellsville Fire Company, where he served as president, captain, trustee; the chief of the Wellsville Volunteer Fire Department in 1993 and 1994; a member of the Allegany County Fireman's Association; the Southwestern Association of Volunteer Fireman; the New York State Fire Chiefs Association; a fire investigator for Allegany County; member of Morrison Hayes Post 702; American Legion; the Frank B. Church Post 2530 VFW; and the Wellsville Moose Lodge 601.



He was an avid baseball fan and loved to take his grandson, Nicholas, to Yankee games. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing golf and watching his grandson play baseball.



Surviving in addition to his wife, are two daughters, Lori (Brian) Meehan-McLymont of Brookfield, Conn. and Sherri (Larry) Salvato of Rochester; a grandson, Nicholas James Tanner; three step-grandchildren, Ryan, Lauren and Jordyn; a sister-in-law, Julie Morsman of Genesee, Pa.; several cousins, nieces and nephews, including Joe, Kevin and Bill Morsman, and their families.



He was predeceased, in addition to his parents, by a beloved aunt, Helen Leitzell.



Friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc. in Wellsville. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 6, 2019) in the funeral home, with the Rev. Joseph Dougherty, presiding. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.



Please consider memorial donations to the Hart Comfort house or the Wellsville Volunteer Fire Department.



To leave online condolences, please visit WELLSVILLE - James E. Meehan, 75, passed away Saturday (Feb. 2, 2019) at Jones Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family.He was born Aug. 2, 1943, in DuBois, Pa., the son of the late Charles and Maxine Leitzell Meehan. On July 20, 1968, at Sacred Heart Church, in Genesee, Pa., he married Betty L. Cimpritz, who survives.Jim was raised in Wellsville and was a 1961 graduate of Wellsville High School. He attended the Erie County Technical Institute from 1963 to 1965, and Alfred State College from 1968 to 1971.He was a veteran of the U. S. Army , beginning his basic training, at Fort Dix, N.J., in 1965. After his aircraft maintenance training, he served in Vietnam, from September 1965 to September 1966. From September 1966 to March 1967, he served at Fort Bragg, N.C. He also served with the U.S. Army Reserve from 1974 to 1985.He began his career at Turbodyne Corporation, in Wellsville, in 1967 as a detail draftsman, and retired as a senior designer in 2005, after 37 years of service.He was a 49-year member of the McEwen Hose Company/Wellsville Fire Company, where he served as president, captain, trustee; the chief of the Wellsville Volunteer Fire Department in 1993 and 1994; a member of the Allegany County Fireman's Association; the Southwestern Association of Volunteer Fireman; the New York State Fire Chiefs Association; a fire investigator for Allegany County; member of Morrison Hayes Post 702; American Legion; the Frank B. Church Post 2530 VFW; and the Wellsville Moose Lodge 601.He was an avid baseball fan and loved to take his grandson, Nicholas, to Yankee games. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing golf and watching his grandson play baseball.Surviving in addition to his wife, are two daughters, Lori (Brian) Meehan-McLymont of Brookfield, Conn. and Sherri (Larry) Salvato of Rochester; a grandson, Nicholas James Tanner; three step-grandchildren, Ryan, Lauren and Jordyn; a sister-in-law, Julie Morsman of Genesee, Pa.; several cousins, nieces and nephews, including Joe, Kevin and Bill Morsman, and their families.He was predeceased, in addition to his parents, by a beloved aunt, Helen Leitzell.Friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc. in Wellsville. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 6, 2019) in the funeral home, with the Rev. Joseph Dougherty, presiding. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.Please consider memorial donations to the Hart Comfort house or the Wellsville Volunteer Fire Department.To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc

34 W State St

Wellsville , NY 14895

(585) 593-3430 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Firefighters U.S. Army World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close