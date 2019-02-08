Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith A. Van Druff. View Sign





Mrs. Van Druff was born in Olean, N.Y., in 1941, to the late Richard C. and Theresa M. Warren Monroe.



Judy grew up in Portville, N.Y. as a member of the Sacred Heart parish in Portville and graduated from Portville Central School.



After graduating from Alfred University in 1961, she spent three years working for GE in Syracuse, N.Y. as a technical secretary. Judy married Gary Caskins, in 1962, in Syracuse. Together they had three children.



In 1967, she began working as the psychological and educational secretary at Portville Central School in Portville. She then earned her teaching degree, from St Bonaventure University, in 1972. From 1972 to 1979, she taught business education at Wayland Central School in Wayland, N.Y., where she was advisor to the Future Business Leaders of America.



Judy re-married Lowell E. Van Druff (who predeceased her in 2017) and moved to Cuba, N.Y., in 1975. Their marriage blended two families totaling eight children into one.



While in Cuba, she was active in Our Ladies of Angels Handbell Choir for 10 years and singing in the choir for 15 years.



In 1979, she took a position as a business education teacher, closer to home at Wellsville Central School in Wellsville, N.Y. While at Wellsville, she held several leadership roles including Future Business Leaders of America advisor; Business Education Department head, FBLA New York State board of directors for 5 years; business manager of the Musical Theater, Student Activities treasurer, and Faculty Advisory Council. She retired from Wellsville Central School in 1996.



Judy's skills and hobbies included raising and organizing eight children; finding a way to laugh about all the bizarre things in life; telling stories with great enthusiasm and humor; flower gardening and tending a large vegetable garden; canning and freezing vegetables and making freezer jam; camping with grandchildren; bonfires; knitting, quilting and cross-stitch; playing euchre, canasta and skip-bo; making up words; and making her kids pick up really BIG rocks, that they swear mysteriously multiplied.



Upon her retirement, Judy and Lowell chose to settle in Dixie Union, as her retirement home. Judy was a founding member of the Friends of Laura Walker State Park Association, and served the organization faithfully as long as she was able to, in many capacities, including president and treasurer. She was also a member of St Joseph's Catholic Church, where she was parish council president for three years; and participated in the Council of Catholic Women; CCW Quilting Club; and a member of WACT.



Mrs. Van Druff is survived by her five daughters, Theresa Hofmann (Peter) of Fountain Hills, Ariz., Sheila Sagerer of Kettering, Ohio, Diana Caskins of Midlothian, Va., Teresa Newton (William) of Newport News, Va. and Joyce Bell (Shane) of Yantis, Texas; three sons, Charles Van Druff (Julie) of Laguna Hills, Calif., Alyn Van Druff (Lisa) of Albuquerque, N.M. and Eric Van Druff of Olean; 17 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sibling, James Monroe of Gray, Maine; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Monroe of Saranac Lake, N.Y.



A Mass of the Resurrection to celebrate the life of Judith A. Van Druff was held Monday (Jan. 21, 2019) at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Waycross.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, "Loaves & Fishes," 2011 Darling Ave., Waycross, Georgia 31501 or to



