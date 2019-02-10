Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence V. "Larry" Peterson. View Sign

OLEAN - Lawrence V. "Larry" Peterson, 75, of 315 1/2 N. 12th St., passed away Thursday (Feb. 7, 2019) at Buffalo General Hospital.



Born Feb. 10, 1943, in Olean, he was the son of Carl A. and Bertha Swanson Peterson.



Larry was a 1961 graduate of Olean High School and a lifelong resident of Olean.



He was a proud member of the Allegany American Legion and he served in the U.S. Army, during the Vietnam War, from 1962 to 1965.



He had been employed at the former Line Material, later Cooper Industries, retiring after 38 years of employment.



Larry enjoyed watching his family compete in dirt track racing with the Peterson Racing team. He also enjoyed the hobby of assembling model cars.



Surviving are a daughter, Tammy (Jerry) Elliott of Portville; two grandsons, Patrick and Payton; a brother, James (Beverly) Peterson of Olean; and several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents; and four brothers, Richard Peterson, Charles Peterson, Thomas Peterson and Robert Peterson.



Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. today (Feb. 10, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday (Feb. 11, 2019), at which time a funeral service will be held. Rev. Gerald Slack will officiate. Burial will be in Allegany Cemetery, with full military honors, accorded by the Allegany American Legion Ritual Team.



Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 10, 2019

