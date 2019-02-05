Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - Loretta M. Stearns Koubek, 86, of 6630 Foxmoor Drive, Zephyrhills, formerly of Friendship, N.Y., passed away at home, Monday (Feb. 4, 2019).



Loretta was born May 14, 1932, in Friendship, the daughter of Glenn H. and Margaret "Peggy" Brundage Stearns. In 1949, she married William C. "Bill" Koubek, who predeceased her in 1983. Following the death of her husband, she later became the fiancée, and longtime companion, of Harold "Lefty" Miller, who predeceased her in 2010.



She first volunteered at the local newspaper, The Friendship Volunteer, before becoming a fulltime employee at Armbruster's Red and White, in Friendship. In 1969, she joined the staff at the Friendship branch of the First Trust Union Bank. She continued working at the bank until she retired in 1988.



After retiring she and Lefty became "snowbirds," traveling each year between their homes in Friendship and Zephyrhills. During the winter months, Loretta volunteered at the Florida Hospital, in Dade City, and in 2007, received the top volunteer award.



She was a past member of the Friendship Firemen's Auxiliary; a past member on the board of Maple Grove Cemetery, Friendship; and an active member of the Zephyrhills Red Hats.



She also enjoyed playing cards, bunco, bingo and reading.



She is survived by a daughter, Gail (Gary) O'Rourke of Orlando, Fla.; a son, John Koubek of Olean, N.Y.; two granddaughters, Pamela and Michelle; two great-granddaughters, Bailey and Aliana; a sister-in-law, Aletha "Lea" Stearns; a step-sister, Pauline Walker; one nephew; and several nieces and cousins.



In addition to her husband and fiancée, she was predeceased by her only sibling, a brother, James G. Stearns Sr.; as well as her stepfather, Oliver F. Watson; daughter-in-law, Annette Higby Koubek; and a nephew, James G. Stearns Jr.



There will be no visitation. Private graveside services will be held in Maple Grove Cemetery, Friendship, at the convenience of the family.



Memorials may be made to Gulfside Hospice, 2061 Collier Parkway, Land O'Lakes, Florida, 34639.



Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba.



(585) 968-0100 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 5, 2019

