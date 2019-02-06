Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha (Joyner) Swihart. View Sign

OLEAN - Mrs. Martha Joyner Swihart, 95, of Eden Heights, Olean, formerly of Salamanca and Great Valley, died unexpectedly Saturday morning (Feb. 2, 2019) at home.



Born May 2, 1923, in Brownsville, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret Brantley Joyner. She was married April 28, 1944, to Robert J. Swihart, who predeceased her in 1973.



She was a graduate of Sand Hill High School, Class of 1942, in Morton, Miss.



Marty was never afraid of work and held multiple jobs. She had been employed in many area restaurants as well as the former Fancher Furniture Company.



She attended the First Baptist Church in Salamanca and was a member of the Salamanca Senior Center; American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies' Auxiliaries; the Holy Cross Athletic Club; and the former Moose Lodge auxiliary.



She enjoyed spending time with her family. She liked bowling, bingo, cards and billiards, and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. She also enjoyed country music and dancing.



Surviving are three daughters, Rebecca "Becky" (Daniel) Kruszynski of Great Valley, Margaret "Margo" (Jack) Pearl of Great Valley and Lisa (Patrick) Lesseg of Oklahoma City, Okla.; two sisters, Dewett



She was predeceased by a daughter, Frances M. Swihart; a son, Robert E. Swihart; two sisters, Lauree Holmes and Conolia Wade; and six brothers, Doyle, Henry, Noble, Everett, Earl and Thomas Joyner.



Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 7, 2019) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (Feb. 8, 2019) in the funeral home, with Rev. Michael Lonto, pastor of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, officiating. Burial will be in Wildwood Cemetery, Salamanca.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to the Salamanca Senior Center, 18 Main St., Salamanca, NY 14779. Smith of Baton Rouge, La., and Mary Strickland of Shreveport, La.; 16 grandchildren, Gary (Sambol) Kruszynski of Edmond, Okla., Daniel (Carla) Kruszynski of Ellicottville, Jason (Alicia) Pearl of Franklinville, Joshua (Kristin) Pearl of Salamanca, Melissa (Benjamen Roblee) Pearl of West Valley, Johnathon Pearl of Midland, Texas, Kimberly John of Middletown, Brenda (William Kash) Swihart of Erie, Pa., Danielle (Peter) Borja of Tokyo, Japan, Timothy (Olivia Lineman) Chudy of Salamanca, Renee (Joseph) Freaney of Great Valley, Justin (Ashley) Chudy of Salamanca, Harley (Darrell Jeffries) Williams of Oklahoma City, Cali Williams of Oklahoma City, Michele (Rusty) Barber of Jones, Okla., and John (Renee Hollier) Lesseg of Oklahoma City; 26 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

