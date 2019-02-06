DANSVILLE - Mary Ann Ciccarelli McGavisk, age 81, passed away peacefully Monday (Feb. 3, 2019) at the Vincent House (Comfort Care) in Wayland.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann (Ciccarelli) McGavisk.
She is survived by family, including her husband of 57 years, Vincent McGavisk Sr.
Calling hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Friday (Feb. 8, 2019) at the Chamberlin–Baird Funeral Home, 73 Main St., Dansville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 9, 2019) at St. Mary's Church, Elizabeth Street, Dansville.
A complete obituary is online at www.bairdfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 6, 2019