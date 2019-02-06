DANSVILLE - Mary Ann Ciccarelli McGavisk, age 81, passed away peacefully Monday (Feb. 3, 2019) at the Vincent House (Comfort Care) in Wayland.
She is survived by family, including her husband of 57 years, Vincent McGavisk Sr.
Calling hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Friday (Feb. 8, 2019) at the Chamberlin–Baird Funeral Home, 73 Main St., Dansville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 9, 2019) at St. Mary's Church, Elizabeth Street, Dansville.
A complete obituary is online at www.bairdfuneralhomes.com.
Chamberlin-Baird Funeral Home
73 Main Street
Dansville, NY 14437
(585) 335-2600
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 6, 2019