Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. Voorhees. View Sign

ALLEGANY - Patricia A. Voorhees, of 3739 Birch Run Road, Allegany, passed away Saturday (Feb. 9, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, after a brief illness.



Born Jan. 21, 1934, in Olean, she was a daughter of Walter and Reta Mae Bowman O'Connor. On April 16, 1966, in Wellsville, she married Leland "Cork" Voorhees, who predeceased her, on Aug. 6, 2009.



Patricia was a member of St. Mary of the Angels parish.



She enjoyed spending time with her coffee crew, cocktail crew and church crew. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and loved her family dinners.



Surviving are her children, Theresa "Teri" Cameron of Allegany, Timothy W. Bush of Olean, Phil E. Voorhees of Allegany and Jeffrey L. Voorhees of Angelica; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two sisters, Mary Agnes O'Connor and Rita Walter; two brothers, James and Robert O'Connor; and her step-parents, Melroy and Virginia White.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 13, 2019) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Burial will be at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.



Memorials if desired may be made to



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. ALLEGANY - Patricia A. Voorhees, of 3739 Birch Run Road, Allegany, passed away Saturday (Feb. 9, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, after a brief illness.Born Jan. 21, 1934, in Olean, she was a daughter of Walter and Reta Mae Bowman O'Connor. On April 16, 1966, in Wellsville, she married Leland "Cork" Voorhees, who predeceased her, on Aug. 6, 2009.Patricia was a member of St. Mary of the Angels parish.She enjoyed spending time with her coffee crew, cocktail crew and church crew. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and loved her family dinners.Surviving are her children, Theresa "Teri" Cameron of Allegany, Timothy W. Bush of Olean, Phil E. Voorhees of Allegany and Jeffrey L. Voorhees of Angelica; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two sisters, Mary Agnes O'Connor and Rita Walter; two brothers, James and Robert O'Connor; and her step-parents, Melroy and Virginia White.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 13, 2019) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Burial will be at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.Memorials if desired may be made to SmileTree.org. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral Home Guenther Funeral Home Inc

1303 E State St

Olean , NY 14760

(716) 372-7133 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close