ALLEGANY - Patricia A. Voorhees, of 3739 Birch Run Road, Allegany, passed away Saturday (Feb. 9, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, after a brief illness.
Born Jan. 21, 1934, in Olean, she was a daughter of Walter and Reta Mae Bowman O'Connor. On April 16, 1966, in Wellsville, she married Leland "Cork" Voorhees, who predeceased her, on Aug. 6, 2009.
Patricia was a member of St. Mary of the Angels parish.
She enjoyed spending time with her coffee crew, cocktail crew and church crew. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and loved her family dinners.
Surviving are her children, Theresa "Teri" Cameron of Allegany, Timothy W. Bush of Olean, Phil E. Voorhees of Allegany and Jeffrey L. Voorhees of Angelica; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two sisters, Mary Agnes O'Connor and Rita Walter; two brothers, James and Robert O'Connor; and her step-parents, Melroy and Virginia White.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 13, 2019) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Burial will be at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Memorials if desired may be made to SmileTree.org.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 11, 2019