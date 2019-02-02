Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Peggy was born in Dallas, Texas, and was the daughter of Leon and Helen Layton Sr.



She was a 1960 graduate of Portville Central School.



Peggy was gifted, talented and proud to be from a military family.



She loved owning and operating The Donut Express and the Portville Citgo for 12 years. She also owned a truck and car wash for six years on the same property.



Peggy truly loved to write and paint when she had the time. She was a part of a five-generation photo three times in her life.



Peggy Lee leaves behind the love of her life, John C. Childs; a daughter, Kandy (Jeff) Bartholomew of Bradford, Pa.; two sons, Jack Kincaid Jr. of Jamestown and Chris Kincaid of Portville; two sisters, Barb (Del) Valeriay of Boca Raton, Fla. and Penny (Jane) Mennie of Gresham, Ore.; three brothers, Leon Layton Jr., Terry (Brenda) Layton and Mike (Cindy) Layton of Portville; a half-sister, Judy Layton of Friendship; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; and many nieces and nephews.



Peggy is now with her mom and dad, Helen and Leon Layton Sr.; her half-sister, Patsy Layton, and a great-grandson, Evyn Studley.



We will certainly miss her spirited discussions of her political views. It is hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember. She leaves us with a poem written by her mom, whom she missed dearly.



Loved and Lost



If by chance we should ever meet

again in that dimension called after-death

Would you know and recognize my

soul as special from the rest?

I'm the one who loved and lost you,

the one who loved you best.

I'm the one who still loves you,

with a love that knows no death.

- Helen Layton



As per Peggy's request, no services will be held at this time.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local SPCA shelter, as Peggy was an animal lover.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.



646 E State St

Olean , NY 14760

