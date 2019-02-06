Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph R. "Dick" Adams. View Sign

OLEAN - Ralph R. "Dick" Adams, of 350 Front St., passed away Monday (Feb. 4, 2019) at his home, following a brief illness.



Dick was born Jan. 28, 1939, in Olean, and was a son of Ralph Richard and Kathryn Bryan Adams.



Dick was a 1957 graduate of Olean High School.



He worked as a secretary for the Local Painters Union. Dick then was an owner/operator, furniture refinisher and stripper for many years at Memory of Yester Years in Allegany.



Dick enjoyed roller skating and was a big NASCAR fan, especially of Jeff Gordon. He owned a car at one time, racing at Olean Raceway, "in the day." Dick also enjoyed collecting antiques, family and a good ice cream trip, especially milkshakes with his grandchildren. He loved his pet dogs.



Dick is survived by five children, Deborah (John) Ensell and Richard M. (Stacy) Adams, both of Portville, Kathryn C. (Michael) Blough of Olean, Christopher D. Adams of Wasilla, Alaska, and Amy B. (Darrell) Neal of Allegany; nine grandchildren, Beth, Kate, Nathan, Jeremy, Aidan, Devin, Thomas, Sara and Amy; several great-grandchildren; three siblings, Jerry (Eileen) Adams of Phoenix, Ariz., Judy (Ron) Greene of Arizona and Glenn (Dianna) Adams of Mesa, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews.



Dick was predeceased by an infant sister, Barbara.



At Dick's request, funeral services will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA of Cattaraugus County, 2944 Rt. 16 N., Olean, NY 14760.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.



