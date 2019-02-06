Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. Travis. View Sign

HINSDALE - Robert E.Travis of Hinsdale passed away Monday (Jan. 28, 2019) after a long and courageous battle with cancer.



He was born July 13, 1954, in Buffalo, the son of Richard K. Travis and Agnes C. Robbins.



Robert was a graduate of Pioneer High School, Class of 1974, and received an associate's degree from SUNY Geneseo, after serving in the U.S. Army.



Robert worked for the U.S. Postal Service from 1983 until his retirement. Prior to that he worked for Burke Security at Deaconess Hospital in Buffalo and various security jobs in the area. He loved people and enjoyed time with family and friends. He loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting. He always enjoyed watching his two sons play sports, as they were special to him.



Robert is survived by two sons, Guy (Nicole) Travis of Great Valley and Ian Travis of Hinsdale, and their mother, Debra (Darrin) Pound; two grandsons, Vander and Odin Travis; brothers, Richard (Wendy) Travis of Candor, Lonnie (Kay) Farrington of Franklinville, and Scott (Mary) Farrington of Delevan; sisters, Denise (David) Hess of Ephrata, Pa., and Lynette (Dennis) Bartosz of Woodstock, Ga.; stepmother, Mabel (Frank) Kujawa of New Port Richey, Fla.; fiancé, Nancy Fisher of Sebastian, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.



Robert was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Rose and Ed Brown; sisters, Sandra L. (Michael) O'Conner of Arcade and Patricia Wagner of Sebring, Fla.; brothers, Don (Carol) McNulty of Hartford, N.C., and infant, William Keith Travis.



