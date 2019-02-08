WILMINGTON, N.C. - Robert Holt Keeler, 80, of Wilmington, N.C., passed away (Jan. 31, 2019) after a lengthy illness due to complications with diabetes.
He is predeceased by his parents, Robert Holt Keeler and Thelma (Crawford) Keeler, of Belfast, N.Y.; sisters Allegra (Keeler) Lang, of Wilmington; Roberta (Keeler) Mahoney of Sacramento, Calif.; Virginia (Keeler) VanDeusen of Belfast; and brother John G. Keeler of Rescue, Calif.
He is survived by his wife, Robin (Stone) Keeler of Wilmington; son Tobin (Claudia) Keeler, of Fillmore, N.Y.; son Todd Keeler of Belmont, N.Y.; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Bob left Rochester Gas & Electric in 1980 and relocated to Northern California, where he met his wife, Robin. They married in 1981. He worked at various municipal utilities until he retired in 1995. He enjoyed camping, dredging for gold and traveling. He always had a dog (or two) at his side and they brought him great comfort and joy.
Cremation will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined. Donations in his name can be made to the New Hanover County Sheriff Animal Service Unit, 180 Division Drive, Wilmington, N.C., 28405
