Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Holt Keeler. View Sign

WILMINGTON, N.C. - Robert Holt Keeler, 80, of Wilmington, N.C., passed away (Jan. 31, 2019) after a lengthy illness due to complications with diabetes.



He is predeceased by his parents, Robert Holt Keeler and Thelma (Crawford) Keeler, of Belfast, N.Y.; sisters Allegra (Keeler) Lang, of Wilmington; Roberta (Keeler) Mahoney of Sacramento, Calif.; Virginia (Keeler) VanDeusen of Belfast; and brother John G. Keeler of Rescue, Calif.



He is survived by his wife, Robin (Stone) Keeler of Wilmington; son Tobin (Claudia) Keeler, of Fillmore, N.Y.; son Todd Keeler of Belmont, N.Y.; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Bob left Rochester Gas & Electric in 1980 and relocated to Northern California, where he met his wife, Robin. They married in 1981. He worked at various municipal utilities until he retired in 1995. He enjoyed camping, dredging for gold and traveling. He always had a dog (or two) at his side and they brought him great comfort and joy.



Cremation will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined. Donations in his name can be made to the New Hanover County Sheriff Animal Service Unit, 180 Division Drive, Wilmington, N.C., 28405



Share memories and condolences with the family at



WILMINGTON, N.C. - Robert Holt Keeler, 80, of Wilmington, N.C., passed away (Jan. 31, 2019) after a lengthy illness due to complications with diabetes.He is predeceased by his parents, Robert Holt Keeler and Thelma (Crawford) Keeler, of Belfast, N.Y.; sisters Allegra (Keeler) Lang, of Wilmington; Roberta (Keeler) Mahoney of Sacramento, Calif.; Virginia (Keeler) VanDeusen of Belfast; and brother John G. Keeler of Rescue, Calif.He is survived by his wife, Robin (Stone) Keeler of Wilmington; son Tobin (Claudia) Keeler, of Fillmore, N.Y.; son Todd Keeler of Belmont, N.Y.; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.Bob left Rochester Gas & Electric in 1980 and relocated to Northern California, where he met his wife, Robin. They married in 1981. He worked at various municipal utilities until he retired in 1995. He enjoyed camping, dredging for gold and traveling. He always had a dog (or two) at his side and they brought him great comfort and joy.Cremation will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined. Donations in his name can be made to the New Hanover County Sheriff Animal Service Unit, 180 Division Drive, Wilmington, N.C., 28405Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Funeral Home Wilmington Funeral & Cremation

1535 S. 41st Street

Wilmington , NC 28403

910-791-9099 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close