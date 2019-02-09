HINSDALE - Robert James "Bob / RJD" Daly, veteran of the U.S. Navy, was born in Buffalo on Jan. 28, 1942, and entered into rest Sunday (Jan. 27, 2019) after suffering a second heart attack in his Hinsdale home. He was 76.
Highly skilled in mechanical and electrical repair, Mr. Daly was the supervising millwright responsible for the operation and maintenance of a multi-million dollar Linde De-Surfacer during his almost 19 year tenure of service with the Bethlehem Steel Corporation in Lackawanna. After the plants' closing, Mr. Daly became a respected and valued mechanical and electrical tradesman for Steuben Foods of Elma and Rich Products of Buffalo.
Cherished son of the late Sylvia (Nather) and the late John M. Daly of Buffalo, Mr. Daly was the beloved father of Colleen (Jay) Daly Ferrand of Boston, Michelle M. Puchalski of West Seneca and the late Kelly L. Dowling of Buffalo; as well as the devoted grandfather of Violet O. Perry, Amanda R. Puchalski, and Jim J. and Kasey L. Dowling.
He is survived by a brother, Jack; and sisters, Gladys and Patricia. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; his lifelong friend, Thomas Holdsworth of Buffalo; and his treasured animal companions, Patches and Jill.
One of six siblings, Mr. Daly was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas E. Daly; and sister, Carol Carlin.
A private memorial service was held following cremation.
Contributions in Mr. Daly's memory may be made to Joyful Rescues of Cuba at www.joyfulrescues.org, or to the National Wildlife Federation at www.nwf.org.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 9, 2019