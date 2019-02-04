ALLEGANY - Robert L. Weatherley, 90, of 4500 S. Cooper Hill Road, passed away Saturday (Jan. 2, 2019) at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Arrangements are incomplete, and are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. A complete obituary will be published in Tuesday's Times Herald.
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 4, 2019