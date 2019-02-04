Robert L. Weatherley

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. Weatherley.

ALLEGANY - Robert L. Weatherley, 90, of 4500 S. Cooper Hill Road, passed away Saturday (Jan. 2, 2019) at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Arrangements are incomplete, and are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. A complete obituary will be published in Tuesday's Times Herald.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Funeral Home
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 4, 2019