THOMPSON, Conn. - Rosanna Sisson Royer, 86, of Thompson Road, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 5, 2019) in her home.



She was born Dec. 20, 1932, in Olean, N.Y., daughter of the late Gaylord and Rosanna Green Sisson. She married Eugene Royer in 1951., who passed away in 2001.



She was a homemaker and lived in Thompson for 38 years. She collected keys and spoons, enjoyed genealogy and playing the piano and organ.



Rosanna is survived by her son, Eugene L. (Kandi) Royer Jr. of Cartersville, Ga.; her daughters, Karen (Bruce) Hartley of Sun City, Ariz., Pamela (Kevin) Martin of Dayville, Conn. and Lori Hatch and her partner, Mike Lashua, of Webster, Mass.; 10 grandchildren, Christopher Ferrone, David Ferrone, Eugene Royer III, Christy Higgins, Trisha McAllister, Nicholas Royer, Bruce Hartley, Kyle Hartley, Jennifer Hatch and Amber Hatch; many great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Ethel Drane of Phoenix, Ariz.; her brothers, Frank Sisson and Edwin "Kelly" Sisson of Olean; and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her daughters, Debra Ferrone in 2000 and Patricia Royer in 2015; her brothers, Gaylord Sisson, William Sisson, Thomas Sisson and Robert Sisson; and her sisters, Betsy Arnold and Helen Boqacz.



As requested by her family, services will take place in the spring and have been entrusted to the Gilman and Valade Funeral Homes & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT.



Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Northeastern Connecticut, PO Box 632, Putnam, CT 06260.



