OLEAN - Stefanie E. Scanlon, of 1116 Homer St., passed away Friday (Feb. 8, 2019) at her home.
Born June 30, 1984, in Olean, she was a daughter of James and Cindy Jankowski Scanlon. She was a graduate of Olean High School, and had worked for RPJ Ready Print in Olean.
Stefanie enjoyed gardening, kayaking and camping. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her beloved dog, Bella.
Surviving is her mom of Olean; a brother, James Scanlon of Olean; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and a dear friend, Kendall Trietley of Franklinville.
She was predeceased by her dad; and her grandparents.
Friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 13, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean, at which time funeral services will begin. Burial will be at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Memorials if desired may be made to Empire Animal Rescue Society (E.A.R.S) at empirerescue.org.
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-7133
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 11, 2019