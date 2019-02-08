OLEAN - Teresa A. Baker, of 1772 Haskell Road, passed away Monday (Feb. 4, 2019) at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on May 22, 1939, in Olean, a daughter of Phillip A. and Julia Knieser Farris. She was a 1957 graduate of Olean High School.
Teresa worked for Stew Davis at Equitable Insurance Company for a period of time prior to going to work at Blue Bird Bus Company, where she was an office manager as well as tour trip booking agent. She left Blue Bird and went to work at Niagara Scenic Bus Company and then returned back to Olean and worked for D&F Travel, where she worked until her retirement in December 2008.
Teresa was a life-long member of St. Joseph's Maronite Rite Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening, country music, going for ice cream, traveling and playing the piano. Most of all she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.
She is survived by two sons, Gary R. Baker of Olean and Robert E. Baker of Geneva; three daughters, Kathleen A. Pavone, Patricia A. Hoffman and Terri A. (Christopher) Pendley, all of Olean; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one brother, Phillip "Jim" (Nancy) Farris of Hinsdale; and two sisters, Alice R. (John) Sayegh of Allegany and Patricia A. (Richard) Boerman of Fairport.
Friends are invited to a Memorial Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 9, 2019) at St. Joseph Maronite Church. The Rev. Anthony J. Salim, pastor, will celebrate. Burial will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, 646 E. State St., Olean. Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the , 2805 Wehrle Drive, Suite 6, Buffalo, NY 14221 or to the Total Senior Care, 519 North Union Street, Olean, NY 14760.
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 8, 2019