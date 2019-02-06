ALLEGANY - Victor V. Rabatoy, of Allegany, passed away Saturday (Feb. 2, 2019) at the Cuba Memorial Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility.
Victor was born Feb. 17, 1937, and was married to the former Judith K. Vossler on Dec. 26, 1966.
They lived in Allegany for many years.
He worked as a custodian at St. Bonaventure University.
His survivors include a brother-in-law and a sister-in-law.
His wife predeceased him Nov. 21, 2016.
Burial will be alongside his wife, Judy, in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 6, 2019