LITTLE VALLEY - Virginia "Ginny" F. Folts, 72, of Little Valley, passed away Saturday (Feb. 9, 2019) at Olean General Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete, and under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., Little Valley. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 16, 2019) from the funeral home.
A full obituary will appear in Tuesday's Olean Times Herald.
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
411 Rock City Street
Little Valley, NY 14755
(716) 938-9159
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 11, 2019