OLEAN - Virginia "Jean" Haggerty, 89, died Saturday (Feb. 2, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, of complications following a fall shortly after Christmas.



She was born in Olean, the daughter of John E. and Nellie Lockwood Clark. She met Leo M. Haggerty, while waitressing at L'Alcove Restaurant, and they married in 1955.



She attended Olean High School and was a lifelong learner through one of her favorite pastimes, reading.



Mrs. Haggerty was the mother of five daughters and a son.



In addition to reading, she loved cats and enjoyed craftwork, baking and gardening. She volunteered for many years at her children's schools. She defied gender roles early on, building cupboards and repairing whatever needed fixing around the family's home.

She worked at B.F. Goodrich, and as an election inspector, for many years.



She is survived by four daughters, Jeanne (Jim) Fusco of Avon, Kathy (Dave) McCoy of Portville, Maggie of Florida and Anne (Fred) Schühle of Geneva; a son, Leo (Robin) of Frankfort, Ky.; her son-in-law, Mike Curcio of Fairport; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Mimi Crowley of Nashua, N.H.; and more than a dozen nieces and nephews, including Mimi's son and daughter, Colin and Justine, who always took time to send her cards and postcards from their many travels.



Mrs. Haggerty was predeceased by her parents; her youngest daughter, Liz Curcio of Pittsford; two brothers, John (Cindy) Clark of Bradford and Jerry (Nadine) Clark of Olean; three sisters, Pat ("Strick") Strickland of North Carolina, June (Dean) Kellogg of Cuba; Nancy (John) McGranaghan of Obi; and her nephew, Terry Clark.



The family is grateful to the staff at Total Senior Care, in Olean, for their many kindnesses, and the staff at Olean General Hospital, for their care in her final days.



A graveside service will be held in the summer at the family's convenience.



Memorials may be made to the SPCA in Cattaraugus County, 2944 Route 16, Olean, NY 14760. Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home

3128 Nys Route 417 W

Olean , NY 14760

