OLEAN - Wanda A. Bardenett, of 807 Main St., passed away Monday (Feb. 4, 2019) at her home, surrounded by her family.



Born July 14, 1926, in Binghamton, she was the daughter of Isidoro and Claudia Bottini Pessagno. On June 7, 1947, in Binghamton, she married James D. Bardenett Sr., of Olean, who predeceased her Feb. 13, 2006.



Wanda was a graduate of Binghamton High School. After graduating, she went to work for IBM in Binghamton as a draftsman. Together with Jim's parents, Lucy and Humbert, they owned and operated the family restaurant, "Lucia's," on Rock City Hill, until the early 1960's.



Wanda was a member of St. Mary of the Angels Parish. She was the past president of the Mother's Club and a member of the P.T.A for Archbishop Walsh. She was a member of the former St. Anne's Italian Lodge, the Olean Bowling League, was an avid Buffalo Bills Fan and enjoyed watching tennis on television.



Most of all, Nonni truly loved feeding her family, especially with the kids beside her in the kitchen. The company of her cherished Jim, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was the greatest pleasure of her life.



Surviving are her children - four daughters, Claudia (John) Colantuoni of Napa, Calif., Sheila (Robert Baxter, deceased) Barbaro of Olean, Catherine (Michael, deceased) Marsh of Olean and Lucy (Robert) Robillard of Boonsboro, Md.; two sons, James (Paula) Bardenett Jr. of Olean and Lawrence (Sandra) Bardenett of Media, Pa.; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband, Jim, she was predeceased by her parents; her stepmother, Sylvia Bottini Pessagno; three brothers, Orlando, Fred and Milton; and one sister, Gloria; and her special cousin, Adah Mazza.



Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday (Feb. 8, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will be held beginning with a 9:30 a.m. prayer service Saturday (Feb. 9, 2019) at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.



Memorials if desired may be made to Olean General Hospital, 515 Main St., Olean, NY 14760; or to the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, 202 S. Union St., Olean, NY 14760.



