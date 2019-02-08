Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William E. "'Billy'" Davison. View Sign

FRIENDSHIP - William E. "Billy" Davison Jr., 59, of East Main Street, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 5, 2019) at the Manor Nursing Facility in Wellsville following a lengthy illness.



Born March 18, 1959, in Hornell, he was the son of the late William and Jeanette Sherwood Davison Sr.



Billy had grown up in Friendship, attended the Friendship Central School and was a graduate from there, class of 1978. After graduation he was employed at the Farnsworth Cookies factory in Cuba for a few years. After that he worked at the Friendship Foundry for a short time then at Friendship Dairies for many years.



He had a passion for racing cars and the Seattle Seahawks. He was the track star of his class in school.



Surviving are two daughters, Jennifer Gleason of Belfast and Elizabeth Davison of Buffalo; a son, Justin Davison of Conesus; six grandchildren, Kelsey Gleason, Kendra Gleason, Fox Proper, Kennedy Gleason, Lilliona Cooper and Kayden Bernal; six sisters,



Jill Rinehults, Judy DaHill, Patty Strudvant, Billie Truax, Darla Reisman and Mary Bean; three brothers, Steven VanSkiver, Matthew Davison and Michael Horton; and several nieces and nephews.



Friends may call at the Treusdell Funeral Home, Friendship, from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 9, 2019), at which time (2 p.m.) a funeral service, presented by the family, will take place.



