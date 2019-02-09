Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma M. "Willie" Anderson. View Sign

OLEAN - Wilma "Willie" M. Anderson, of 1102 Delaware Ave., passed away Friday (Feb. 8, 2019) at her home, surrounded by her loving family.



She was born Oct. 26, 1928, in Varysburg, and was the daughter of Dexter and Marian Davis. On Dec. 25, 1951, she married the loving and dedicated C. Donald Anderson, who survives.



Willie was a graduate of Olean High School, attended Brockport University and received her master's degree in education from St. Bonaventure University.



She taught physical education and coached sports at Richburg Central School, while coaching Youth Sports in Olean.



She was a loving, supportive and encouraging mother of five, and a devoted wife of 67 years.



She enjoyed musicals, plays and was involved in small community performances. She was an active member of the Olean First Baptist Church and their choir. She loved to swim and was a longtime member of the Olean YMCA.



She and her husband enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Florida, where she was involved in the tennis and golf leagues there. She spent time drawing and watching her grandchildren play sports.



She is survived by her five loving children, Dale (Anne) Anderson of Olean, Kirk (Lisa) Anderson of Raleigh, N.C., Jodie (Don) Martin of Olean, Clar Anderson of Wake Forest, N.C., and Zoe Anderson of Albany; 19 grandchildren, Jennifer (Louis) Petrillo, Jess Anderson, Josh (Annie) Anderson, Susan Anderson, Shaylea Anderson, Trey (Shirley) Anderson, Tad Anderson, Shae Anderson, Sadie (Will)



She was predeceased by two brothers, Durwood and Nelson Davis.



Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 10, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home, 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday (Feb. 11, 2019) at the First Baptist Church, 133 S. Union St., Olean. Burial will follow at Mt. View Cemetery.



1303 E State St

Olean , NY 14760

