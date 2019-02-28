Dennis "Denny" Cholley, 84, passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019. He was born in Louisville, Ohio on January 4, 1935 to parents Paul Joseph and Kathryn Cholley.

After graduating high school, he served in the U.S. Air Force. While stationed in Germany he and his late wife Peggy started their family with their first child. After he was honorably discharged, he moved to Georgia where he was a flight instructor at Griffin airport and ran a small farm. After having 2 more kids, he then took a job with Eastern Airlines as a commercial pilot and relocated his now family of 5 to Miami, Florida. They would go the Florida Keys every weekend to go boating, fishing, etc., until he finally packed them up to move there permanently. He would commute to Miami airport but said the fishing and lifestyle were well worth the drive. He was employed with Eastern Airlines and Kiwi Airlines a total of 41 years. As if commercial flying and raising a family didn't keep him busy enough, Denny ran two charter boats and an auto repair shop in Key Largo, Florida. After spending over 40 years in the Keys, he moved to Kissimmee to be closer to his granddaughters, at Peggy's request of course!

Denny's passions included flying, fishing on his boat, and brewing his own homemade beer. Recently, he began raising his beautiful Monarch butterflies. He was an avid reader, philosopher, and a bit of a philanthropist. He was a generous man, donating to over 20 charities/organizations each month. He kept very busy as a member of the Audubon Society, ACLU, North American Fishing Club, Silver Falcons, and he was a volunteer tax preparer with AARP.

Denny is survived by his son Kurt Cholley, daughter Krista Kelly, granddaughters Jessica Livengood (Josh) and Alexis Neusch, and siblings, Lynn Cleveland, Tami Reed, and Ronny Cholley.

He is predeceased by his wife Peggy of 60 years, and his son, Kelley, who was tragically killed in 1980. He will be so missed by the many who loved him; he was simply called by his son (Kelley) and the great love of his life (Peggy). "The beautiful irony is that our loss is another's reunion."

A Celebration of Life will be held at Conrad & Thompson Funeral Home at 511 W. Emmett Street, Kissimmee, FL on March 9th, 2019 at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kissimmee Valley Audubon Society.

The Cholley family is being cared for by: Conrad & Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 511 Emmett Street, Kissimmee, Florida 34741; (407) 847-3188.