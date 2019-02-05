|
|
In Loving Memory of Ellen Marie Campbell, 53, of St. Cloud, FL who passed away on January 22, 2019.
She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Van Leeuwen and the late Adrian Van Leeuwen of St. Cloud. Two daughters, Meghan Campbell and Desiree Brooks, along with 5 grandchildren all of St. Cloud. Four brothers; Gerard Van Leeuwen and James Rodi both of St. Cloud, Kenny Rodi of Warwick, RI and Adrian Van Leeuwen of San Antonio, TX. Sisters; Karen Rodi and Nancy Lynch of St. Cloud. And many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was the companion of Charles Duncan for 7 years, also of St. Cloud.
Ellen will be sadly missed by all.
Services will be held at Narcoossee Baptist Church on Saturday, February 9th at 2 p.m.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019