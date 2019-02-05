Leonard Francis Burn, 94 of Orlando, Florida passed away peacefully on February 2, 2019. He was born in Chester, Pennsylvania the son of Arthur and Rose McLaughlin Burn. He moved to Orlando, Florida 32 years ago from Swathmore, Pennsylvania.

Leonard was a retired machine operator and a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Kissimmee, Florida. He was also a member of the American Legion Post # 80 in St. Cloud, Florida, A member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars # 4225 in Kissimmee, Florida, The Moose Lodge and a member of the Osceola County Veterans Council Honor Guard Team for many years.

Leonard was a Veteran of the United States Navy serving his Country with honor and distinction.

Leonard is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Anna Burn of Orlando, Florida, sons; James Burn (Sue) of Indianapolis, Indiana, Robert Burn (Denise) of Ridley Park, Pennsylvania and Thomas Burn (Mary) of Upper Darby, Pennsylvania; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, other family members and a host of friends.

A Memorial Celebration of Life was held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Roger C. Thompson Memorial Chapel at Conrad & Thompson Funeral Home with Fr. Archie Faustino as celebrant. Leonard will be accorded military honors by the Osceola County Veterans Council Honor Guard Team.

The Burn family is being cared for by: Conrad &Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 511 Emmett Street, Kissimmee, Florida 34741; (407) 847-3188. Published in Osceola News Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary