Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Osceola Memory Gardens Funeral Home Funeral Home
1717 Old Boggy Creek Road
Kissimmee, FL
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Magnolia Plantation in Osceola Memory Gardens Cemetery
Mary Ellen (McCoy) Boyd


BOYD - Mary Ellen Boyd, age 98, of Saint Cloud, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Boyd was born on October 5, 1920, to Clarence and Ada McCoy in Ohio. She worked for Tupperware for over 40 years in the Human Resources Department. She was preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Ada McCoy, her son, William (Bill) Boyd.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Carol Drummond (Don) of Madison, Fl., 7 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 10 great-great-Grandchildren.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Magnolia Plantation in Osceola Memory Gardens Cemetery with Mr. John Tole officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Osceola Memory Gardens Funeral Home Funeral Home in Kissimmee.
Contributions may be made the Council on Aging in Kissimmee.
Services under the direction of Osceola Memory Gardens Funeral Home 1717 Old Boggy Creek Road, Kissimmee, Florida; 407-847-2494.
www.OsceolaMemGds.com.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
