Richard L. Cox, Sr., 82, of Kissimmee, FL, formerly of Harrisburg, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, January 28, 2019. He was born on June 9, 1936, to the late Mildred and Walter Cox.

Richard's family was his greatest joy in life and he will always be remembered for the loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather that he was. Richard loved all sports but was particularly partial to golf. He also loved to dance, and he and Peggy would find their way to a dance floor as often as they could. After enjoying a successful career in apartment rentals, he retired to Florida where he was President of the St. Cloud Senior Center for many years. Richard also enjoyed karaoke, and he and Peggy would make their rounds to the local venues including the Elks and American Legion to share their joy of music.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Margaret M. "Peggy" (Clark) Cox; his son, Richard L. Cox, Jr. of Kissimmee, FL; his daughter, Cheryl L. Levendusky and husband Joseph of Wellsville, PA; three grandchildren, Ryan L. Levendusky and wife Jessica of Dillsburg, PA, Randi L. Puckett and husband Paul of Haymarket, VA, and Justin C. Levendusky and fiancé Haley Halwany of Wellsville, PA; and 3 great grandchildren, Blake, Blair and Brooks.

Richard will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A time of fellowship and remembrance will be held from 6 to 7:15 pm on Monday, February 18, 2019, at the St. Cloud Community Center, 3101 17th Street, St. Cloud, FL 34769. The normally scheduled social dance will follow. Published in Osceola News Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary