Terry R. McCall, age 58, passed peacefully on Sunday, January 20, 2019, at Advent Health Orlando surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 3, 1960, in Miami, FL, and moved to Kissimmee, FL, in 1987.

Terry will be remembered for his love of family & friends. He never met anyone who did not take to his friendly disposition, kindness, and laughter. He was unpretentious and a true friend. He enjoyed dolphin fishing in his younger years and loved the sport of football and Nascar racing. He had been employed by Publix Super Markets since 2010.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond E. McCall and mother, Hortense L. Chastain.

Terry is survived by his devoted wife, Carla of nearly 32 years; his beloved sons; Derek (Christina), Jared (Lexi), Miles, and Brandon; and his cherished sister, Jayme Facente (Jim).

A private memorial will be held by his family in the near future. He will be tremendously missed.