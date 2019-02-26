Dennis Neal Abshire passed away peacefully in Eureka, California, on February 9, 2019 at the age of 78 with family at his side.



Dennis was born in Buhl, Idaho, in 1940, attended school in Onalaska, Washington, served 5 years in the Air Force then moved to Blythe, California, where he met his wife of 54 years, Pat, and started a family. Dennis became a radio telecommunications tech with CONTEL Telephone Company and 31 years later retired as the company's Manager in Garberville and Weaverville.



Dennis and family moved to Humboldt County in the mid-1980s, first living in Redway then later moving to Fortuna in 2013. Dennis was involved in Rotary International and served as president of both Garberville / Redway and Fortuna Rotary clubs. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed wood working and rebuilding old houses. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, children and grandchildren.



Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Mary Abshire. He is survived by his wife, Pat Abshire; daughter, Melinda (Truman) Toon, sons, Martin (Elizabeth) Abshire, Michael (Tammi) Abshire; grandchildren Tyler Toon, Kasie (Andrew) Cunningham, Catelyn Abshire, Julianne Abshire; Cloie Brooks, Steven Wallace, and great granddaughters, Presley Cunningham, Jaycee Cunningham and Tenlee Cunningham (to be born June 2019), Addison Wallace; brothers David (Louise) Abshire, and Nick (LeeAnn) Abshire.



Per Dennis' request, in lieu of flowers or a memorial service, please make donations to the Dennis Abshire Memorial Scholarship Fund, Fortuna Rotary, P.O. Box 1002 Fortuna, CA 95540.



