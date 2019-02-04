Resources More Obituaries for Gladys Farrage Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gladys Marie (Tooley) Farrage

1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Gladys Marie (Tooley) Farrage passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Jan. 28, 2019, in Palm Desert, California. She was 93 years old.



Gladys was the first of five children born to Joseph and Sada Tooley of Tucson, Arizona. She was raised in a very loving family, and was especially close to her younger sister, Bettie. They grew up in a close-knit Lebanese community in Tucson, where they were surrounded by family and friends. Gladys worked in her family's business, Tooley Produce, from a young age where her mother taught her about running a business, which fascinated her and remained a passion of hers throughout her life. From the variety of people she met through Tooley Produce, she developed a sincere curiosity and appreciation for the diverse cultures that flourished in Tucson at that time. She loved languages; she was fluent in Spanish, and learned some Chinese, French, and, of course, Arabic.



Gladys graduated from Tucson High School and attended the University of Arizona.



Gladys was an amazing dancer. It was at a USO dance during WWII that she met the love of her life, a Navy man on leave named Tom Farrage. Tom was visiting her cousin, Honon Thomas. She always said that what drew her to Tom that night was that he was the best dancer there. They fell in love and were married in 1952. They lived in Tucson and both worked for Tooley Produce, but after their first child was born in 1955, they moved back to Tom's hometown of Blythe. That's where they raised their family of five.



In Blythe, Gladys worked part time as a bookkeeper for many local businesses including Arakelian Farms, and Nish Noroian Farms, while caring for her growing family. During this time Gladys and Tom begin acquiring real estate. They owned several rentals, and in 1967, they bought the Dunes Motel and operated that business for five years. Gladys managed the properties and really took to real estate. She obtained her realtor's license at the age of 50, and worked for Century 21, under Clancy Osborne, until the age of 55 when she obtained her broker's license and opened Farrage Realty in downtown Blythe. She shared the office with her husband Tom who was involved in local politics and a one time Mayor of Blythe as well as having a successful insurance business. They worked side by side in their office until they retired in 2012 when Gladys was 86.



Gladys had a deep curiosity of the world, and a lifelong love of learning that never diminished. She loved to travel, and continued to take classes in subjects that interested her into her 60's at Palo Verde Community College, including taking a French class alongside one of her daughters. She also taught many different subjects, including English as a second language.



She was an avid gardener who loved creating beautiful, thriving gardens in a desert landscape. She experimented with different types of plants and loved to share with other gardeners. She delighted in growing her own food. She cooked and baked the recipes of her Lebanese heritage. Gladys and Tom's home was always open to all, and everyone was welcome at their table.



Gladys was a beloved mother, aunt and "Tito" to many. She loved her family with her whole heart and worked hard to learn and grow along with her children and champion their dreams. Tom doted on Gladys and taught his children to do the same.



She is survived by her devoted children, Christine Pruette, Lisa Farrage-Johnson (Peter), Tom Farrage Jr., John Farrage, and Meg Farrage; her deeply loved grandchildren, Heather, Jared, Hanna, Jake, Valerie, Taylor, Kahlil, Katya, and Polina; and her cherished great-grandchildren, Alexis, Tristin, Kyleigh, Darla, Emily, and Matthew; and her many loving nieces and nephews as well as her brother, Jimmy Tooley.



She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 60 years, Tom Farrage; her parents, Joseph and Sada Tooley; beloved sister Bettie Basila; cherished brothers Bobby Tooley and CharlieTooley; and her adored great-grandson, Riley Sowell.



A rosary will be held on February 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service and mass at 11:00 a.m. both at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Blythe, California. A reception will be held at the Elks Club in Blythe, California after the services.