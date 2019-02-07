|
|
Bill Gandy
Bill M. Gandy, 80, a resident of New Blaine, died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in New Blaine. He was the son of the late Texie Virginia Gamel and Rolin Lee Gandy.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Guy E. Gandy, Ruby Moon, Leroy Gandy, O.C. "Smokey" Gandy, George Wesley Gandy, Travis Ray Gandy, Ernest Gene Gandy, Ernestine Hastings and Jocie Lee Gandy.
He was a driller for Parker Drilling Co. in Odessa, Texas, and retired from Dow Chemical Co. in Russellville and East Logan County Water Association. He was a deacon of First Baptist Church in Scranton.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Bonita Gandy of the home; one son, Tony Gandy and wife Cindy of Paris; one daughter, Misty Knoles and husband Chris of New Blaine; one sister, Bonnie Burris of Shawnee, Okla.; and five grandchildren, Amanda Elsken, Brittany Gandy, Brooke Knoles, Rebecca Elsken and Linzey Knoles.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Scranton with the Revs. Jan Akins and Franklin Piercey officiating. Burial will follow at Horn Cemetery in Midway, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Online obituary and guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Pallbearers will be Scott Parker, Kelly Parker, Kirk Oates, Logan Oates, Ronny Gandy, Randy Blaschke, Ted Burris and Bobby Gandy.
Honorary pallbearers are George Harrison, James Thompson, Spencer Cox, Chris Knoles, Stephen Foster and Bill Ahne.
Memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251.
Published in Paris Express on Feb. 8, 2019