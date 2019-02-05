|
Jimmy McDonald
Jimmy "J-Mac" McDonald, 75, of Paris passed away Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Paris. He was born Nov. 25, 1943, in Tulsa to his parents Lloyd and Elizabeth (Williams) McDonald. He was a retired mechanic and owned and operated J-Mac's Automotive in Paris for many years. While living in Nevada, he was a dedicated firemen, mechanic and emergency medical technician for the Yerington Fire Department.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Elizabeth (Williams) McDonald; and two sisters, Pat Juby and Sandra Magill.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kitty McDonald of Paris; one daughter, Kimberly Dobson and husband Gene of Magazine; one son, James McDonald and wife Tami of Killeen, Texas; three sisters, Jerry Lee Martin of Owasso, Okla., Jean Ridenour of Skiatook, Okla., and Patsy Rogers of Paris; eight grandchildren, Marie Crawford, Nicole Friemel, Danielle Harden, Philip Dobson, Matthew Dobson, Jacob McDonald, Rebekah Dobson and Michal-Ann Dobson; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service was held Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris officiated by the Rev. Angelo Florenciano. Burial followed at Oakwood Cemetery in Paris, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers were Philip Dobson, Matthew Dobson, Jacob McDonald, Scott Friemel, J.R. Jackson and Gene Dobson.
Published in Paris Express on Feb. 13, 2019