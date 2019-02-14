|
Tom Cooper
Tom Cooper, 72, died after a long illness on Friday, January 25, 2019, in Fremont, CA. He was born on May 9, 1946 in Petaluma General Hospital, CA.
Tom Cooper served in the United States Air Force and graduated from Petaluma High School 1964 and later became an Air Traffic Controller.
He is survived by his wife Patsy Cooper, his sons Tommy Cooper and Trent Cooper. Patsy and Tom had two grandchildren , Thomas, and Justin, from Tommy and Vickie. Patsy and Tom were married in 1966 of 52 years.
Services will be held in Fremont, CA, with family members.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on Feb. 14, 2019