DAVIS

DORIS M. "GENE" (Michener) DAVIS
DAVIS
DORIS M. "GENE"
(nee Michener)
Passed away on February 6, 2019, formerly of Elkins Park. Retired employee of Bell Telephone. Wife of the late William T. Mother of Linda D. Frezza (Ben) and the late Donna H. Van Noy (the late Harold). Also survived by 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service Saturday, 11 A.M., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2086 Parkview Ave., Abington, PA 19001. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation at Church Saturday after 10 A.M. Interment Mechanicsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at the above address or to Montgomery County SPCA, 1006 Edge Hill Rd., Abington, PA 19001, would be appreciated.

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 8, 2019
