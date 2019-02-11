JACOBY

ADELAIDE "COOKIE" (nee Hulnick)

February 7, 2019; of Bryn Mawr; Beloved wife of the late Samuel T.; loving mother of Richard A. Jacoby, Esq. (Rita) and Dr. James H. Jacoby (Myrna); also survived by 8 cherished grandchildren, Michael (Kathy) Jacoby, Craig (Jenny) Jacoby, Steven Jacoby, Paul (Selen) Jacoby, Ellen (Bill) Novick, Jonathan (Hollye) Jacoby, Rachel (Jason) Kirkham, and David (Keath) Jacoby as well as 21 adored great-grandchildren. Cookie was a modest, unpretentious woman who was an avid reader, studious bridge player and a struggling golfer. Her greatest pleasure was eliciting a smile from anyone who would put up with her mischievous wit. She earned a Masters in Ed. from Temple University and taught kindergarten and pre-school prior to returning to NYC during the war to work for a newspaper while her husband was serving in Europe. Following the war, she became the first president of the Parents' and Teachers' Association at Gompers Elementary School. She then raised her family in Wynnewood during which time she continued volunteer work for various Jewish organizations, including ORT, as well as reading for the Overbrook School for the Blind. Thanks to the devotion of the Reid sisters, she was fortunate to live a full and happy life, passing just 6 weeks shy of her 105th birthday. Services and interment were private. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to a . www.levinefuneral.com





