AGNES (Kardish) BENNETT

On Feb. 5, 2019, of Doylestown, PA. Loving wife of the late Charles Miller "Bud" Bennett. She is survived by her brother Dr. Thomas J. Kardish and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grandnephews.
Her family will receive relatives and friends from 11 A.M. until her Funeral Mass 12 Noon on Wednesday, Feb. 13, in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 235 East State Street, Doylestown, PA 18901. Her Interment will be held at 2 P.M. in the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown. In lieu of flowers, Mass Cards would be appreciated or contributions in her memory to Little Sisters of the Poor, 5300 Chester Ave.. Philadelphia, PA 19143.

www.fluehr.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 10, 2019
