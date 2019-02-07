Home

Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
ALAN R. BRANFMAN

ALAN R. BRANFMAN Notice
BRANFMAN
ALAN R.
February 5, 2019, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Loving husband of Joyce Branfman. Beloved father of Jonathan Branfman and Benjamin Branfman. Brother of Douglas Branfman. Brother-in-law of Ann Branfman and Michael (Sandra) Wolk. Displaying great prowess in chemistry from an early age, Alan retained his intellect, witty humor and warmth through many challenging years with Parkinson's disease. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Friday beginning 2:00 P.M. at Temple Emanuel, 1101 Springdale Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ. Interment will be private. Shiva will be observed at the late residence on Saturday beginning at 7:00 P.M. and Sunday beginning at 2:00 P.M. Contributions may be made to Hadassah, P.O. Box 2911, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or Jewish Family and Children's Service Food Pantry, 1301 Springdale Rd., #150, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003.

PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., Cherry Hill, NJ

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 7, 2019
